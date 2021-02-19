Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,531,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,122 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 2.32% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $314,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.12. The stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,253. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.77. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $102.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.