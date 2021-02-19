Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,291 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.72% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $81,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.10. 2,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,587. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.77. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

