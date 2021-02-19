Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.51% of Arista Networks worth $111,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after acquiring an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 43.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,397,000 after acquiring an additional 262,329 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,875,000 after acquiring an additional 65,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arista Networks by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,696 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of ANET traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $308.89. 6,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,847. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $310.22 and its 200-day moving average is $256.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total value of $447,994.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,530 shares of company stock valued at $78,578,121. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. FBN Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.38.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.