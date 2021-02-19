Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,348 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Public Storage worth $75,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 38,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.10.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.14. 469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,650. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $240.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.