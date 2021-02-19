Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,817 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned 2.25% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $475,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,214,000. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,657,000.

MUB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.83. 17,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,324. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.03 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

