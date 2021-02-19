Sei Investments Co. Has $147.72 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 564,344 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.62% of Fortive worth $147,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $67.56. 2,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,147. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.70. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

