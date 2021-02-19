Sei Investments Co. Has $187.65 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Netflix worth $187,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 880.4% in the 4th quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 20,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.62.

Netflix stock traded down $6.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $541.36. The stock had a trading volume of 21,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,354. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.41. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.25 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $239.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

