Sei Investments Co. Has $74.39 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $74,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Novartis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,542,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,102,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Novartis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,183,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,791,000 after purchasing an additional 62,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 977,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,998. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $202.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.36%.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.