Sei Investments Co. Has $91.79 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Accenture worth $91,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $2,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

Accenture stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,540. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,915 shares of company stock worth $28,972,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

