Sei Investments Co. Purchases 13,799 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $202,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.89.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $598.17. 47,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,934,413. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $370.27 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $544.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.24. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.