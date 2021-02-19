Sei Investments Co. Purchases 410,746 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,017,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410,746 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Activision Blizzard worth $187,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,143,000 after purchasing an additional 326,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after purchasing an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,221,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,710,000 after purchasing an additional 56,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,418. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.03.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.