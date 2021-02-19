Sei Investments Co. Purchases 925,552 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,424,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.1% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.66% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,183,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,367 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,190,000 after purchasing an additional 99,948 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,603,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,508,000 after purchasing an additional 290,743 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $86.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,719. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.83.

