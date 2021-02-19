Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of MercadoLibre worth $132,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,665,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,611.17.

MELI stock traded up $28.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,920.00. 4,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,742. The company has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,818.57 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,831.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,430.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

