Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,289,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,259 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $209,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.85. The company had a trading volume of 371,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,354,785. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,633. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.