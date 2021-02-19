Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,753,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174,722 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Prologis worth $174,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Prologis by 19.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Prologis by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 691,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in Prologis by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 25,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 58,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE PLD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average is $101.36. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.