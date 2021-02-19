Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $286,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG traded up $10.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,128.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,946. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,894.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,693.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $2,152.68. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

