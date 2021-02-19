Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,872,390 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,872,390 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $80,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Bank of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bank of America by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,498,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,675,000 after purchasing an additional 688,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.54. 650,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,121,039. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $298.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

