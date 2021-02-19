Sei Investments Co. Sells 2,872,390 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,872,390 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $80,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Bank of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Bank of America by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bank of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,498,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,675,000 after purchasing an additional 688,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BAC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.54. 650,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,121,039. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a market cap of $298.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.
Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.
