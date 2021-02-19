Sei Investments Co. Sells 34,498 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,498 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.55% of Atlassian worth $169,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,281 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,186,000 after acquiring an additional 681,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,703,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,045,000 after acquiring an additional 384,661 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,859,000 after acquiring an additional 321,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,854,000 after acquiring an additional 298,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $258.66. 8,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,158. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.84, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $110.01 and a 52-week high of $257.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.76.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

