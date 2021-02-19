Sei Investments Co. Sells 434,718 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 434,718 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of JD.com worth $84,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.37. The company had a trading volume of 114,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,456,321. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $156.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

