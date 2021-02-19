Sei Investments Co. Sells 539,897 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,371,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,897 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.1% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.35% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,197,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,913,770. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

