Sei Investments Co. Sells 7,308 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.73% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $97,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.90. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,302. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.25 and a 12 month high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.