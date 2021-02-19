Sei Investments Co. Sells 74,922 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 74,922 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $127,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $327.32. 17,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $343.26 and its 200 day moving average is $329.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

