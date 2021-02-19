Sei Investments Co. Sells 895,962 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,104,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 895,962 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.9% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $338,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,857 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $255,930,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,395.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,677 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,507,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,405 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.43. 69,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,330,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

