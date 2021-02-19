Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,058 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $88,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,251,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,347,000 after buying an additional 91,400 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,741,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,510. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.40. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $181.80. The stock has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

