Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock Position Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Selective Insurance Group worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $744,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 108,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 48,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

SIGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of SIGI opened at $67.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average is $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $70.74.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.