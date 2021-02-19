SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.01

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.01 and last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 26838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLQT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -175.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun sold 64,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,776,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,999,382.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 718,528 shares of company stock valued at $18,576,098. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 118.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 4,110.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 168.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,605 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 4,826.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth $18,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

