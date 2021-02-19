Selfkey Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Selfkey has a market cap of $30.01 million and $20.05 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00061211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.71 or 0.00739518 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00042650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00060129 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019714 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00039760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.46 or 0.04544400 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,798,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars.

