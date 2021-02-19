Semux Trading Up 17% This Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Semux token can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Semux has traded up 17% against the dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $163,288.00 and approximately $4,939.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00011384 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007210 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001198 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

