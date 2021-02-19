Sentinel Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.70 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $30.70 million and approximately $15.68 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 77.8% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,637,618 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

