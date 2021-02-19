Sentivate (SNTVT) Reaches Market Cap of $29.09 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Sentivate has a total market cap of $29.09 million and approximately $377,712.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentivate alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00061589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $415.86 or 0.00744193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00042488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019720 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00039838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.12 or 0.04565343 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

SNTVT is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,583,663 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

