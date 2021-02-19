Serum Tops 1-Day Volume of $310.64 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 28% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $4.87 or 0.00008703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $243.47 million and $310.64 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.31 or 0.00533178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00067488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00087754 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00070396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00081881 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.69 or 0.00421250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00029278 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

