Service Properties Trust (SVC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect Service Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $12.15 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

In related news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $338,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $202,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

