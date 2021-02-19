Seth B. Cohen Sells 17,119 Shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Stock

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $29,444.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 314,029 shares in the company, valued at $540,129.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CSLT stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.68. 1,134,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,853. The firm has a market cap of $258.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.

CSLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Castlight Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,379,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

