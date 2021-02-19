SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 135,511 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 1,652.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 135,511 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,040 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth about $2,774,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

COG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.