SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 38,120 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 167.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 87,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 6,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIW. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.