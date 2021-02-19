SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 49,865 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 226.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,865 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 66.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

