SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at about $19,126,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 920.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 158,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of -50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. Analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTHT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

