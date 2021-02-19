SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 668.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kemper by 352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 108,978 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.51. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

