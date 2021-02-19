SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 225.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,946 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Verint Systems worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 231.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Verint Systems stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 216.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.