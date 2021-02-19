SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,891 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Krystal Biotech worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

KRYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $74.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.