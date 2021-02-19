SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Bank OZK worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 24.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth $1,436,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OZK stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average is $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 33.64%.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

