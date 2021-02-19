SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,062 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 37.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,502 shares of company stock valued at $6,962,132. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CFR opened at $100.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average of $80.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $103.72.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

