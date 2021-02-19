SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 17,330 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 209.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $91.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.39. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

