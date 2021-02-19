SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 25,198 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1,307.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Carter’s worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Carter’s by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Carter’s by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carter’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

NYSE:CRI opened at $93.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.59. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $112.33.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $58,360.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,233. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally.

