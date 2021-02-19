SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 111.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of WESCO International worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

WCC opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average is $60.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

WCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,211.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

