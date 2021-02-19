SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,554 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 261.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,218,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,617,000 after buying an additional 3,051,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,192,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,739,000 after buying an additional 829,739 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,154,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 272.6% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 185,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 135,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,034,000 after buying an additional 96,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

