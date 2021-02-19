SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Webster Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

