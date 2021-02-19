Shake Shack Inc. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $69.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

NYSE SHAK opened at $123.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.67, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.65. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $1,197,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 12.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth about $2,387,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 36.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Shake Shack by 13.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,931,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,141,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,483.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,965 shares of company stock worth $46,394,366 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

