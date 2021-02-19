Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Announces Earnings Results

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) released its earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Shell Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. 1,302,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $19.03.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.03%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.