ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Trading Up 7.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) were up 7.1% on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $134.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ShockWave Medical traded as high as $135.82 and last traded at $131.97. Approximately 474,994 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 419,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.19.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 45,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $4,534,590.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $188,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,111 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,463,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 3.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.58.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

